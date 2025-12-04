Visa Inc (V) PE Ratio stood at $32.63: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) remained unchanged to $329.61, before settling in for the price of $329.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, V posted a 52-week range of $299.00-$375.51.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $630.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $339.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $345.18.

Visa Inc (V) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Visa Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.03%, in contrast to 79.94% institutional ownership.

Visa Inc (V) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.53% and is forecasted to reach 14.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Visa Inc (V). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.63, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.24.

In the same vein, V’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.10, a figure that is expected to reach 3.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Visa Inc (V)

Going through the that latest performance of [Visa Inc, V]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.1 million was inferior to the volume of 6.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.63% While, its Average True Range was 43.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Visa Inc (V) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.31 that was lower than 5.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.