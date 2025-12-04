Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) EPS growth this year is 35.89%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.62% at $53.3, before settling in for the price of $49.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIST posted a 52-week range of $31.63-$61.67.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.75.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.08%, in contrast to 61.86% institutional ownership.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.89% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.82, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, VIST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.82, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.63% While, its Average True Range was 73.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.04 that was higher than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.