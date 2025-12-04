W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.32

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) set off with pace as it heaved 9.15% to $1.79, before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTI posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$2.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $266.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0036, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7100.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. W & T Offshore Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.04%, in contrast to 37.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 1.84, making the entire transaction reach 459,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,060,198. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01 ’25, Company’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 36,842 for 1.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,959. This particular insider is now the holder of 810,198 in total.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

W & T Offshore Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.26% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W & T Offshore Inc (WTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, WTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [W & T Offshore Inc, WTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.47 million was inferior to the volume of 1.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.78% While, its Average True Range was 45.45.

Raw Stochastic average of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0798 that was lower than 0.0934 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.