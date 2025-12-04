Walt Disney Co (DIS) surge 2.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.87% to $105.74, before settling in for the price of $104.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DIS posted a 52-week range of $80.10-$124.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.71.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Walt Disney Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 75.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25 ’25, this organization’s Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 1,971 shares at the rate of 118.57, making the entire transaction reach 233,701 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.38 in the upcoming year.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Walt Disney Co (DIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.43, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.73.

In the same vein, DIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

[Walt Disney Co, DIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.71% While, its Average True Range was 47.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Walt Disney Co (DIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.44 that was higher than 2.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.