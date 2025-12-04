Wix.com Ltd (WIX) surge 8.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.20% to $102.76, before settling in for the price of $95.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIX posted a 52-week range of $92.23-$247.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.52.

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Wix.com Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.14%, in contrast to 94.16% institutional ownership.

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wix.com Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.79% and is forecasted to reach 6.51 in the upcoming year.

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wix.com Ltd (WIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.53, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.02.

In the same vein, WIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

[Wix.com Ltd, WIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.53% While, its Average True Range was 39.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.43 that was lower than 6.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.