Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) 20 Days SMA touch 1.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) flaunted slowness of -2.26% at $47.24, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $48.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YUMC posted a 52-week range of $41.00-$53.99.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $348.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.82.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Yum China Holdings Inc industry. Yum China Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.66%, in contrast to 73.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 4,888 shares at the rate of 48.10, making the entire transaction reach 235,113 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,510. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24 ’25, Company’s General Manager, KFC sold 8,187 for 48.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,268. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,847 in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.92% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.58, and its Beta score is 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.02.

In the same vein, YUMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yum China Holdings Inc, YUMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.70% While, its Average True Range was 51.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 0.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.