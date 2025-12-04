Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) is -11.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.73% at $8.72, before settling in for the price of $8.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZVRA posted a 52-week range of $6.19-$13.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 29.64% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $490.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.08.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 71.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 19,500 shares at the rate of 10.82, making the entire transaction reach 210,908 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 222,016.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.82% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.82, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.82.

In the same vein, ZVRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.14% While, its Average True Range was 45.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.52 that was lower than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.