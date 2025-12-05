3M Co (MMM) volume hits 2.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.21% to $169.27, before settling in for the price of $173.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMM posted a 52-week range of $121.98-$174.69.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $531.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $530.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $162.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $152.17.

3M Co (MMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. 3M Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 13,629 shares at the rate of 169.82, making the entire transaction reach 2,314,538 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,162. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 13,826 for 169.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,347,371. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,162 in total.

3M Co (MMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.0 per share during the current fiscal year. 3M Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.08% and is forecasted to reach 8.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3M Co (MMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.05, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.62.

In the same vein, MMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3M Co (MMM)

[3M Co, MMM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.86% While, its Average True Range was 50.71.

Raw Stochastic average of 3M Co (MMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.05 that was lower than 3.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.