A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) as it 5-day change was -0.70%

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.74% at $9.95, before settling in for the price of $9.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOLD posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$10.57.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.59.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.07%, in contrast to 101.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 14,587 shares at the rate of 10.01, making the entire transaction reach 146,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,137,282.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.68% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 316.81.

In the same vein, FOLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.48% While, its Average True Range was 65.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.