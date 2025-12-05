A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) as it 5-day change was 6.23%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.48% at $195.83, before settling in for the price of $191.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHKP posted a 52-week range of $178.64-$234.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 6.34% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $195.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $208.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.95%, in contrast to 68.86% institutional ownership.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.08% and is forecasted to reach 10.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.46, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.05.

In the same vein, CHKP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.12, a figure that is expected to reach 2.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.95% While, its Average True Range was 62.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.38 that was higher than 4.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.