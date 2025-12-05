A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) as it 5-day change was -13.86%

Crescent Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) flaunted slowness of -3.13% at $12.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBIO posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$37.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.41.

Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Crescent Biopharma Inc industry. Crescent Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.62%, in contrast to 69.67% institutional ownership.

Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Crescent Biopharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.00% and is forecasted to reach -4.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crescent Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.63.

In the same vein, CBIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.97, a figure that is expected to reach -1.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Crescent Biopharma Inc, CBIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 71806.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.95% While, its Average True Range was 42.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Biopharma Inc (CBIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was higher than 0.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.