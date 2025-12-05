A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Five Below Inc (FIVE) as it 5-day change was 0.88%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) set off with pace as it heaved 3.23% to $168.42, before settling in for the price of $163.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVE posted a 52-week range of $52.38-$168.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 8.09% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.30.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Five Below Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.39%, in contrast to 107.23% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29 ’25, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 818 for 146.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,858 in total.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year. Five Below Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.42% and is forecasted to reach 6.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five Below Inc (FIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.24, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.76.

In the same vein, FIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.57, a figure that is expected to reach 3.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Five Below Inc, FIVE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.25% While, its Average True Range was 69.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Five Below Inc (FIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.24 that was higher than 5.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.