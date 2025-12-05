A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) as it 5-day change was -0.83%

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.47% to $19.14, before settling in for the price of $19.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$22.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $624.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $624.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.17, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.37.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

[Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR, HMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.27% While, its Average True Range was 62.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was higher than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.