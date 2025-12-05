A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Humacyte Inc (HUMA) as it 5-day change was -2.26%

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) established initial surge of 0.78% at $1.3, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUMA posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$6.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 42.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5365, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9912.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Humacyte Inc industry. Humacyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.62%, in contrast to 24.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,100,000 shares at the rate of 1.63, making the entire transaction reach 1,793,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 591,685. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Director sold 549,360 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,005,329. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,691,685 in total.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. Humacyte Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 51.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Humacyte Inc (HUMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 155.06.

In the same vein, HUMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Humacyte Inc, HUMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.67% While, its Average True Range was 49.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0936 that was lower than 0.1393 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.