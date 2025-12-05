A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Incyte Corp (INCY) as it 5-day change was -4.91%

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.02% to $100.46, before settling in for the price of $101.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INCY posted a 52-week range of $53.56-$109.28.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -40.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 525.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.42.

Incyte Corp (INCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Incyte Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 103.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 20,105 shares at the rate of 102.51, making the entire transaction reach 2,060,964 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,129. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 2,559 for 102.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,327 in total.

Incyte Corp (INCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year. Incyte Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 525.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 105.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Incyte Corp (INCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.85, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.48.

In the same vein, INCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Incyte Corp (INCY)

[Incyte Corp, INCY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.92% While, its Average True Range was 40.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Incyte Corp (INCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.76 that was higher than 2.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.