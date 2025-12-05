A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Kellanova (K) as it 5-day change was -0.54%

Kellanova (NYSE: K) established initial surge of 0.01% at $83.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $83.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, K posted a 52-week range of $76.48-$83.65.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $348.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.45.

Kellanova (K) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kellanova industry. Kellanova’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.94%, in contrast to 74.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 114,599 shares at the rate of 79.55, making the entire transaction reach 9,116,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,097,438. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 114,583 for 79.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,164,578. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,212,037 in total.

Kellanova (K) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year. Kellanova’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.35% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kellanova (K). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.77, and its Beta score is 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.30.

In the same vein, K’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kellanova (K)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kellanova, K]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.00% While, its Average True Range was 40.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Kellanova (K) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.