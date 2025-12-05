A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Masco Corp (MAS) as it 5-day change was -0.03%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.34% to $64.4, before settling in for the price of $64.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAS posted a 52-week range of $56.55-$82.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 11.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.18.

Masco Corp (MAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Masco Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 99.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s Group President sold 82,910 shares at the rate of 76.04, making the entire transaction reach 6,304,327 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,638.

Masco Corp (MAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year. Masco Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.95% and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Masco Corp (MAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.50, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.81.

In the same vein, MAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corp (MAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Masco Corp, MAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.95 million was inferior to the volume of 2.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.77% While, its Average True Range was 59.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corp (MAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.47 that was lower than 1.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.