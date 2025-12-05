A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nutanix Inc (NTNX) as it 5-day change was -2.54%

As on Thursday, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $47.11, before settling in for the price of $47.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTNX posted a 52-week range of $46.12-$83.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.87.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Nutanix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.41%, in contrast to 91.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 144,707 shares at the rate of 76.42, making the entire transaction reach 11,059,201 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 524,608. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,500 for 76.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,691. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,400 in total.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year. Nutanix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.32% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutanix Inc (NTNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.86, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.51.

In the same vein, NTNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nutanix Inc, NTNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.95 million was better the volume of 3.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.42% While, its Average True Range was 15.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.02 that was higher than 2.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.