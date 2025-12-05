A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with TechnipFMC plc (FTI) as it 5-day change was 2.81%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.34% to $46.51, before settling in for the price of $46.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTI posted a 52-week range of $22.11-$46.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $400.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.50.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. TechnipFMC plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 102.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Chair and CEO sold 632,539 shares at the rate of 38.62, making the entire transaction reach 24,428,656 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,917,054. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s Chair and CEO sold 80,304 for 38.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,079,658. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.41% and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in the upcoming year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TechnipFMC plc (FTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.85, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, FTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TechnipFMC plc, FTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.48 million was inferior to the volume of 4.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.11% While, its Average True Range was 75.14.

Raw Stochastic average of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.21 that was higher than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.