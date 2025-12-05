A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) as it 5-day change was -0.23%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.94% to $533.95, before settling in for the price of $544.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULTA posted a 52-week range of $309.01-$572.23.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.84% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $531.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $463.83.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Ulta Beauty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 98.17% institutional ownership.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.3 per share during the current fiscal year. Ulta Beauty Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.82% and is forecasted to reach 27.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.47, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.15.

In the same vein, ULTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 26.09, a figure that is expected to reach 7.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ulta Beauty Inc, ULTA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09% While, its Average True Range was 54.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.71 that was higher than 13.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.