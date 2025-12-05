A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) as it 5-day change was 5.13%

As on Thursday, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.04% to $9.01, before settling in for the price of $8.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGR posted a 52-week range of $5.64-$13.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.37.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 42.35% institutional ownership.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.78, and its Beta score is 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17.

In the same vein, TIGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR, TIGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.23 million was lower the volume of 5.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.53% While, its Average True Range was 50.06.

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.46 that was lower than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.