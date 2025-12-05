Adobe Inc (ADBE) went up 0.60% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.60% at $328.73, before settling in for the price of $326.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADBE posted a 52-week range of $311.58-$557.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $337.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $370.16.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Adobe Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 83.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CAO sold 149 shares at the rate of 337.88, making the entire transaction reach 50,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,426.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year. Adobe Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.04% and is forecasted to reach 23.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adobe Inc (ADBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.48, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.34.

In the same vein, ADBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.05, a figure that is expected to reach 5.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.08% While, its Average True Range was 55.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Adobe Inc (ADBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.80 that was lower than 8.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.