ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) 20 Days SMA touch 9.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.77% to $8.54, before settling in for the price of $8.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADTN posted a 52-week range of $6.93-$12.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -39.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $684.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.80.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.22%, in contrast to 95.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s SVP of Finance; CFO bought 6,150 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 49,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,594. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 12,859 for 7.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,429. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,154 in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.97% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.76.

In the same vein, ADTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN)

[ADTRAN Holdings Inc, ADTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.07% While, its Average True Range was 65.89.

Raw Stochastic average of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.