Agilent Technologies Inc (A) recent quarterly performance of 15.20% is not showing the real picture

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.63% to $148.32, before settling in for the price of $149.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, A posted a 52-week range of $96.43-$160.27.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $282.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.87.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Agilent Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 91.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 149.81, making the entire transaction reach 389,511 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,973. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’25, Company’s V.P., Corporate Controller sold 3,000 for 154.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 464,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,846 in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year. Agilent Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.09% and is forecasted to reach 6.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc (A). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.45, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.50.

In the same vein, A’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

[Agilent Technologies Inc, A] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88% While, its Average True Range was 46.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Agilent Technologies Inc (A) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.37 that was higher than 3.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.