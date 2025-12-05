Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.88 million

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.57% at $19.4, before settling in for the price of $19.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALHC posted a 52-week range of $10.18-$21.06.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -22.95%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.94.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.33%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 475,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,056,141.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year. Alignment Healthcare Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.78.

In the same vein, ALHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.53% While, its Average True Range was 78.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was higher than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.