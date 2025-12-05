American Express Co (AXP) surge 1.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) established initial surge of 0.82% at $371.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $368.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $220.43-$377.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $689.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $688.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $349.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $308.51.

American Express Co (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Express Co industry. American Express Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 86.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 360.21, making the entire transaction reach 18,010,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,577.

American Express Co (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.01 per share during the current fiscal year. American Express Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.16% and is forecasted to reach 17.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Co (AXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.92, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.50.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.89, a figure that is expected to reach 3.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Co (AXP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Express Co, AXP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.11% While, its Average True Range was 67.02.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Co (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.14 that was higher than 6.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.