American Tower Corp (AMT) is -3.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.50% to $178.83, before settling in for the price of $176.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $172.51-$234.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $184.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $205.02.

American Tower Corp (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. American Tower Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 95.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,554 shares at the rate of 178.99, making the entire transaction reach 994,110 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,689. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 31 ’25, Company’s SVP, Pres. & CEO, CoreSite sold 720 for 208.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,425 in total.

American Tower Corp (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year. American Tower Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corp (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.52, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.68.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corp (AMT)

[American Tower Corp, AMT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.48% While, its Average True Range was 46.92.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corp (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.36 that was lower than 3.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.