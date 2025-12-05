AMGEN Inc (AMGN) volume hits 3.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) flaunted slowness of -1.52% at $340.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $345.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMGN posted a 52-week range of $253.30-$346.38.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $537.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $183.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $310.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $296.57.

AMGEN Inc (AMGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AMGEN Inc industry. AMGEN Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s SVP & CCO sold 3,139 shares at the rate of 337.26, making the entire transaction reach 1,058,667 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,225.

AMGEN Inc (AMGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.06 per share during the current fiscal year. AMGEN Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.21% and is forecasted to reach 21.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMGEN Inc (AMGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.30, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.87.

In the same vein, AMGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.94, a figure that is expected to reach 4.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMGEN Inc (AMGN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMGEN Inc, AMGN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.25% While, its Average True Range was 56.79.

Raw Stochastic average of AMGEN Inc (AMGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.92 that was higher than 6.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.