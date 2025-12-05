Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $21.99: Right on the Precipice

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) established initial surge of 4.42% at $22.19, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $21.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLS posted a 52-week range of $16.10-$35.72.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.99%, in contrast to 99.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 20.06, making the entire transaction reach 100,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,730.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 65.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $74.74, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.70.

In the same vein, APLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, APLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.74% While, its Average True Range was 62.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was lower than 1.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.