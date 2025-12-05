Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) is -0.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) flaunted slowness of -1.95% at $11.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLE posted a 52-week range of $10.44-$16.38.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.94% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc industry. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.13%, in contrast to 84.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 11.75, making the entire transaction reach 11,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 138,254. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 11.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,930 in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.85% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.71, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.12.

In the same vein, APLE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, APLE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.59% While, its Average True Range was 42.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.