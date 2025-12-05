Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) is -1.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.74% at $59.36, before settling in for the price of $59.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADM posted a 52-week range of $40.98-$65.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 8.39% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $480.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $477.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.31.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.73%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.06% and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.15, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.07.

In the same vein, ADM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.44% While, its Average True Range was 48.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.56 that was higher than 1.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.