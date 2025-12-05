Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) recent quarterly performance of -6.77% is not showing the real picture

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) established initial surge of 0.48% at $20.92, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARCC posted a 52-week range of $18.26-$23.84.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $716.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $711.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.46.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ares Capital Corp industry. Ares Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.63%, in contrast to 32.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 13,000 shares at the rate of 20.39, making the entire transaction reach 265,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Co-President bought 40,000 for 23.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 932,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,000 in total.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year. Ares Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.29% and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corp (ARCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.51, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.48.

In the same vein, ARCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ares Capital Corp, ARCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.48% While, its Average True Range was 73.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was lower than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.