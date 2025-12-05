Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) 20 Days SMA touch 0.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.93% at $140.49, before settling in for the price of $139.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARM posted a 52-week range of $80.00-$183.16.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.85.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 6.75% institutional ownership.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $180.42, and its Beta score is 4.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 129.50.

In the same vein, ARM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.98% While, its Average True Range was 50.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.16 that was lower than 5.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.