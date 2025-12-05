Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) PE Ratio stood at $25.58: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) flaunted slowness of -0.32% at $259.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $260.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADP posted a 52-week range of $247.18-$329.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $403.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $270.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $295.79.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Automatic Data Processing Inc industry. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 84.06% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,813 for 295.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 832,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,548 in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year. Automatic Data Processing Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.03% and is forecasted to reach 11.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.58, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.80.

In the same vein, ADP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.14, a figure that is expected to reach 2.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Automatic Data Processing Inc, ADP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.91% While, its Average True Range was 58.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.42 that was lower than 4.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.