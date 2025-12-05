AvePoint Inc (AVPT) EPS growth this year is 457.44%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.93% at $13.19, before settling in for the price of $12.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVPT posted a 52-week range of $11.49-$20.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 457.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.07.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. AvePoint Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.58%, in contrast to 49.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 41,679 shares at the rate of 13.96, making the entire transaction reach 581,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,058,989. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 18,321 for 13.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,830. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,040,668 in total.

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. AvePoint Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 457.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AvePoint Inc (AVPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.63.

In the same vein, AVPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc (AVPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.12% While, its Average True Range was 54.69.

Raw Stochastic average of AvePoint Inc (AVPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.