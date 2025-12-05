Axogen Inc (AXGN) 20 Days SMA touch 25.31%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Thursday, Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.97% to $32.85, before settling in for the price of $28.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXGN posted a 52-week range of $9.22-$29.32.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 124.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.29.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Axogen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.79%, in contrast to 89.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 19,227 shares at the rate of 24.01, making the entire transaction reach 461,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,591 for 24.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,249. This particular insider is now the holder of 100 in total.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. Axogen Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 124.18% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 80.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axogen Inc (AXGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 453.70.

In the same vein, AXGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axogen Inc, AXGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.44% While, its Average True Range was 87.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Axogen Inc (AXGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.48 that was higher than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.