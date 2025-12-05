Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) is predicted to post EPS of -0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.98% at $6.75, before settling in for the price of $6.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BW posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$7.77.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $749.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.12%, in contrast to 40.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,853 shares at the rate of 7.05, making the entire transaction reach 20,114 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 156,658. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,675 for 7.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,993. This particular insider is now the holder of 272,767 in total.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, BW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.49% While, its Average True Range was 69.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was higher than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.