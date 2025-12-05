Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) 20 Days SMA touch 3.91%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.26% to $70.49, before settling in for the price of $70.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNS posted a 52-week range of $44.09-$71.09.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.65.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 48.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 17.85, making the entire transaction reach 892,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,983,726.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.54% and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.46, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.98.

In the same vein, BNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.04, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank Of Nova Scotia, BNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.98% While, its Average True Range was 72.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.04 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.