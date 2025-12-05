BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) last month performance of 8.32% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.81% to $58.97, before settling in for the price of $57.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHP posted a 52-week range of $39.73-$58.92.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.45% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.69.

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. BHP Group Limited ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 4.23% institutional ownership.

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) Earnings and Revenue Records

BHP Group Limited ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.72% and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.61, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.11.

In the same vein, BHP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.55, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP)

[BHP Group Limited ADR, BHP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.66% While, its Average True Range was 77.17.

Raw Stochastic average of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was higher than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.