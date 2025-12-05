BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) surge 6.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.76% to $52.67, before settling in for the price of $51.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BILL posted a 52-week range of $36.55-$100.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.96.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. BILL Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.45%, in contrast to 106.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING sold 1,104 shares at the rate of 51.23, making the entire transaction reach 56,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,812.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year. BILL Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.89% and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in the upcoming year.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BILL Holdings Inc (BILL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.84.

In the same vein, BILL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BILL Holdings Inc, BILL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.74 million was lower the volume of 2.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.63% While, its Average True Range was 68.86.

Raw Stochastic average of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.73 that was lower than 1.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.