Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) last month performance of 8.81% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.81% at $42.97, before settling in for the price of $43.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIRK posted a 52-week range of $38.16-$62.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.83.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. Birkenstock Holding Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.72%, in contrast to 40.31% institutional ownership.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year. Birkenstock Holding Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.56% and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in the upcoming year.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.92, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.96.

In the same vein, BIRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71% While, its Average True Range was 58.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.32 that was lower than 1.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.