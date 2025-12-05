BlackBerry Ltd (BB) last month volatility was 3.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.67% to $4.25, before settling in for the price of $4.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$6.24.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 557.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $590.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $588.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.11.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 48.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,155 shares at the rate of 4.62, making the entire transaction reach 14,576 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,709. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02 ’25, Company’s CEO & President, Cybersecurity sold 28,343 for 4.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 568,164 in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. BlackBerry Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 557.14% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 89.96.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

[BlackBerry Ltd, BB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.11% While, its Average True Range was 51.92.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.