Blend Labs Inc (BLND) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) established initial surge of 5.81% at $3.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLND posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$5.53.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $191.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $851.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.42.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Blend Labs Inc industry. Blend Labs Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.39%, in contrast to 50.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 533,888 shares at the rate of 3.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,649,927 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,848,873. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Director bought 430,531 for 3.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,352,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,969,581 in total.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year. Blend Labs Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.04% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blend Labs Inc (BLND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.43.

In the same vein, BLND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blend Labs Inc (BLND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Blend Labs Inc, BLND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.27% While, its Average True Range was 63.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Blend Labs Inc (BLND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.