Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) is -4.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) flaunted slowness of -1.89% at $6.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLMN posted a 52-week range of $5.90-$13.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $575.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.93.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bloomin Brands Inc industry. Bloomin Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.43%, in contrast to 104.88% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 150,000 for 6.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 957,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year. Bloomin Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.79% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.40.

In the same vein, BLMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bloomin Brands Inc, BLMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.40% While, its Average True Range was 49.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.