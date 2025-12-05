Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) went up 0.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.30% to $13.45, before settling in for the price of $13.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OBDC posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$15.65.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $511.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $506.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.97.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Blue Owl Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 51.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’25, this organization’s Vice President and Secretary bought 7,890 shares at the rate of 13.06, making the entire transaction reach 103,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,890. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’25, Company’s President bought 25,000 for 11.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 293,690. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,032 in total.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year. Blue Owl Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.69% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.56, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.21.

In the same vein, OBDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blue Owl Capital Corp, OBDC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.82 million was better the volume of 3.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.10% While, its Average True Range was 79.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.