BorgWarner Inc (BWA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $36.38: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42% to $43.39, before settling in for the price of $43.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $24.40-$46.39.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -16.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $216.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.38.

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. BorgWarner Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.86%, in contrast to 101.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’25, this organization’s Vice President sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 45.52, making the entire transaction reach 682,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 209,040. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’25, Company’s Vice President sold 5,000 for 46.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 230,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 204,040 in total.

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year. BorgWarner Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.13% and is forecasted to reach 5.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $69.52, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.49.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Going through the that latest performance of [BorgWarner Inc, BWA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.59 million was inferior to the volume of 2.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.09% While, its Average True Range was 50.07.

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc (BWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.95 that was higher than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.