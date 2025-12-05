Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) EPS growth this year is 9.41%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.92% to $3.19, before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $3.23-$5.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $555.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.54%, in contrast to 86.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 88,500 shares at the rate of 3.38, making the entire transaction reach 298,882 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,042,210. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30 ’25, Company’s Director sold 23,190 for 3.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,469. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,672 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.31.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.33 million was inferior to the volume of 2.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.06% While, its Average True Range was 29.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was lower than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.