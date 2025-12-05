Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) plunge -3.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) started slowly as it slid -0.43% to $25.26, before settling in for the price of $25.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRX posted a 52-week range of $22.28-$29.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 4.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.29.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.76%, in contrast to 101.66% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s insider sold 25,000 for 28.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 705,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 302,657 in total.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year. Brixmor Property Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.37% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.39, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.52.

In the same vein, BRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brixmor Property Group Inc, BRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.59 million was better the volume of 2.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.65% While, its Average True Range was 27.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.43 that was lower than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.