Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) PE Ratio stood at $32.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $52.92, before settling in for the price of $53.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAM posted a 52-week range of $41.78-$64.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $398.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.24%, in contrast to 22.08% institutional ownership.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.60, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.15.

In the same vein, BAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.16% While, its Average True Range was 56.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.18 that was lower than 1.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.