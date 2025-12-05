CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.98 million

As on Thursday, CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.16% to $37.76, before settling in for the price of $37.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRE posted a 52-week range of $24.79-$37.90.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.44.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. CareTrust REIT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 101.12% institutional ownership.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. CareTrust REIT Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.14, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.21.

In the same vein, CTRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CareTrust REIT Inc, CTRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.39 million was lower the volume of 1.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.40% While, its Average True Range was 68.26.

Raw Stochastic average of CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.72 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.